MP Cong workers file complaint against Pragya Thakur over Godse remark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers here on Thursday lodged a complaint against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her recent remark in which she purportedly referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as "deshbhakt".

A complaint has been registered by Congress workers at Central Kotwali Police Station."Congress Pradesh Committee leaders came here o file a complaint against the remarks of Pragya Singh Thakur in Lok Sabha. We will send the officials for further action in the case. We have told them it is a matter of Parliament and informed them about all the legalities to be followed in the case," BPS Parihar, Deputy superintendent of Police Kotwali, told media.On Thursday, BJP barred Thakur from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the Winter Session, a day after she made remarks referring to Nathuram Godse in Parliament.The BJP also recommended that Thakur be dropped from a key parliamentary panel, the Consultative Committee of the Defence Ministry.The MP from Bhopal had triggered an uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh.Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.In Indore, Congress leaders complained to the police on Thakur's remarks on Godse in the Lok Sabha.Parihar refused to enter the case citing this was a comment made during the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. After this, the Congress leaders protested.He later promised to send the complaint to higher officials. (ANI)