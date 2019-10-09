MP cop alleges assault by Congress MLA's son

According to the police, Kaptan Singh Kansana and his accomplices allegedly beat up the police officer on patrol duty when he tried to stop their car at the Chambal river bridge on Monday night.

A case of attempt to murder and obstructing government functioning has been registered against Kansana and his associates, the police added.

MLA Kansana on Wednesday denied the allegation that his son was involved in the alleged assault. He said that his son was not on the spot and the matter should be investigated.

According to media reports, the legislator's son and his associates have also been accused by the police of being engaged in illegal sand mining.