  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. MP Delkar suicide: Dadra & Nagar Haveli Administrator booked

MP Delkar suicide: Dadra & Nagar Haveli Administrator booked

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 10th, 2021, 12:55:44hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have booked the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful K. Patel, in connection with the suicide of Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced here on Wednesday.

The move came a day after Delkar's widow Kalaben, son Abhinav and daughter met Deshmukh and requested for a thorough probe into his death.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) shall be set up to probe Delkar's death, who was founded hanging in a Mumbai hotel room on February 22.

--IANS

qn/in

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features