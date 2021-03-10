MP Delkar suicide: Dadra & Nagar Haveli Administrator booked

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have booked the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful K. Patel, in connection with the suicide of Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced here on Wednesday.

The move came a day after Delkar's widow Kalaben, son Abhinav and daughter met Deshmukh and requested for a thorough probe into his death.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) shall be set up to probe Delkar's death, who was founded hanging in a Mumbai hotel room on February 22.

