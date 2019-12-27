MP Education Min orders probe in case where revolutionaries mentioned as 'terrorists' in university's question paper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari on Friday ordered a probe into terming "revolutionaries" as 'terrorists' in a state university question paper.

In a question paper of Gwalior-based Jiwaji University, "revolutionaries" were termed as "terrorists". The question paper was given to students of Guna PG College during examinations on December 20.

"This is not a lapse but negligence. I have ordered an investigation into the matter. The report will come in three days. Strict action will be taken against those responsible," Patwari told ANI.Earlier, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and called the incident as "shameful" and "painful".In the question paper, the students were asked to differentiate between "extremists and revolutionary terrorists"."Describe the activities of a revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?" the question read.The incident came into light when students staged a protest on the matter on Thursday.Irked over the uneasy question, the students called the question an insult to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the Independence movement and demanded that the question be removed."Revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the country should have been given the status of brave hearts. Instead, they are being called a terrorist. We condemn this and want the question withdrawn," a protesting student said on Thursday.Speaking to ANI in Gwalior, university Registrar IK Mansoori held responsible the examiner who set the question paper."We will seek clarification from the examiner who set the question paper. A committee has been set up to probe the matter," he said. (ANI)