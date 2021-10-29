MP farmer ends life as he could not buy fertiliser for crop

The farmer consumed poision in Ashok Nagar district after failing to procure Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser for his crop.

Bhopal, Oct 29 (IANS) A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide on Friday as he could not purchase fertiliser for his crop in Madhya Pradesh, which is hit by DAP paucity.

Yadav's family told the police that he has been waiting to procure fertiliser for the last several days and fed up with unending wait, he (Yadav) consumed poison in the morning, a police official said.

Madhya Pradesh is facing an accute crisis of DAP fertiliser with all the 3,400 cooperative societies across the state running out of stock.

In fact, farmers in several districts in the state have launched protest and blocked roads in Bhind, Morena, Ashok Nagar, Satna, among others.

Farmers in several districts have been standing in long queues outside cooperative societies waiting to procure fertilisers.

The opposition Congress has attacked the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government alleging that the Chief Minister was busy in election campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, while the farmers in the state need fertiliser.

Responding to the Congress' allegation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday said that the crisis of fertiliser would soon be over.

"DAP is brought from outside the country and the crisis occurred due to delay in its procurement. Farmers will be provided the fertiliser soon," Singh had said.

