MP foundation day: CM Kamal Nath urges people to vow to work for betterment of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the formation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that everyone should together take a pledge to create a Madhya Pradesh which would be recognised globally.

"Not only Madhya Pradesh but the entire world is experiencing a change today. This state does not belong to any party, it belongs to the people. Earlier the main challenge we were facing was lack of production but today we have are experiencing overproduction," said Nath.



"We have to think about the ways to give strength to the farmers of the state. I also believe that there is a need to spread some knowledge in the age of the internet," he added.

Nath further asserted that the state's education and health sectors are lacking behind.

"Nowadays children drop out of schools after the seventh and eighth standard. This has become a challenge for us. Even the health sector is lacking behind," said Nath.

Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep are observing their formation day on November 1. (ANI)

