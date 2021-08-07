MP government distributes free rice to 4.9 crore people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7, (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government organised an event to distribute free rice to 4.9 crore poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) on Saturday.



During the Anna Utsav programme, the chief minister said that other than the distribution of free rice under the PMGKY scheme, the government will provide 50 kg of food per family to those affected by floods.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with PMGKY beneficiaries.

According to state officials, heavy downpours in Gwalior and Chambal regions brought normal life to a standstill and at least 12 people have died.

The CM said, "The government rescued 46,000 people who were stranded in various parts of the flood-affected regions and over 20,000 people were evacuated and shifted to safer places."

Talking about the assistance to people, who have been affected by floods, Chouhan said, "Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we will provide financial assistance to those people whose houses were collapsed during floods. Moreover, we will also provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PMAY to people who are residing in a rented house. These arrangements will be made on war-footing." (ANI)

