MP govt to simplify reservation for general category

Bhopal, Jan 1 (IANS) The Kamal Nath government plans to tweak the rules for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections of the general category in Madhya Pradesh.

The prospective beneficiaries will only be required to submit a certificate of maximum annual income up to Rs 8 lakh. The other conditions will be scrapped.

As of now there are many conditions for eligibility to avail of the reservations such as candidate not owning agricultural land more than five acres or 1,200 sq ft in municipal corporation area, 1,500 sq ft in municipality area or a house on more than a 1,800 sq ft plot in a panchayat area. Different certificates are required to be obtained to fulfil these conditions.

The General Administration Department has prepared the proposal and sent it to the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The new reservation rules will come into force soon. The state government is emulating the Rajasthan government on this issue. naidu/rt/bg