MP HC asks Centre to submit compliance report on Bhopal gas tragedy

A division bench headed by newly appointed Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, has asked the government to submit detailed action taken reports in the matter by November 30.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Centre to submit a point-wise compliance report on the recommendations of the monitoring committee in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy case.

The Court's direction came after the Centre recently submitted a report to the court, however, the Court was not satisfied with the report.

Advocate representing the monitoring committee told IANS that it has recommended the Centre and State government to appoint doctors and other medical staff and also to provide some medical equipment for treatments of the gas tragedy survivors.

"Among the several recommendations in the matter, one was to provide doctors and other medical staff for treatment of survivors. Centre has submitted that it has sanctioned to appoint doctors but it was not a complete report and therefore, the Court has asked the Centre to submit a point-wise compliances in the case," said an advocate representing the monitoring committee.

It was was the first time Chief Justice Ravi Vinay Kumar Malimath was hearing the Bhopal Gas Tragedy case after taking charge last week.

Earlier in 2012, Bhopal Gas Peeth Mahila Udyog Sangthan along with others had filed a petition in the Supreme Court following which the apex Court had then issued 20 directions regarding the treatment and rehabilitation of Bhopal Gas victims.

