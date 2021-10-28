MP HC notice to Cong MLA for 'misusing' govt land

Petitioner Rupesh Sharma, a resident of Indore, told the court that Shukla, along with Mahesh Sharma and Amit Sharma, took over government land meant for the poor, destitute and labourers.

The notices were served on a plea alleging that three persons, including Sanjay Shukla, misappropriated land worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla and two others in a land misappropriation case.

The council representing the petitioner on Thursday told the media that the three accused were allotted government land for developing a housing unit for the poor under the urban housing scheme of the state government.

But they used the land for their own interest, instead of developing a housing unit for the poor. Shukla is the MLA from Indore 1 Assembly constituency.

"A complaint was filed in the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta in 2018, which was ignored. Following which, a petition was filed before the High Court in the same year," the petitioner's advocate said.

The court has issued notices to Shukla and others seeking their response on the plea.

Meanwhile, it has also asked the Lokayukta to submit its reply on why cognisance was not taken in the matter.

