MP High Court reinstates principal suspended after books with Savarkar's photo distributed in school

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh high court has stayed the suspension of the principal of a school where notebooks containing photographs of a freedom fighter was distributed by an NGO. The court has also reinstated him.

According to reports, books containing photographs of Veer Savarkar was distributed to the students in the school.



"At the outset, learned counsel for the respondent-State has argued before this Court that the order is an appealable order. It is true that the order is an appealable order, but the fact remains that the petitioner has been suspended only because Note Books containing photographs of a freedom fighter was distributed in the School by an NGO," observed High Court in its order.

"Prima facie, the order appears to be bad in law. If notebooks containing photographs of a freedom fighter have been distributed it is certainly not misconduct. Resultantly, operation of the impugned order dated 13/1/2020 is stayed," read the High Court order.

"The petitioner shall be allowed to continue as Principal, as this Court has stayed the order of suspension. Respondent State is granted 4 weeks time to file a reply," it said. (ANI)

