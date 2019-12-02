MP hikes scholarship for SC students living in hostels

Bhopal, Dec 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh state government has increased the scholarship of Scheduled Caste students residing in hostels in the state by Rs 90 per month.

According to a statement issued by the government, the scholarship has been increased for students residing in the hostels and ashrams of the Scheduled Castes. In the year 2019-20, a scholarship of Rs 1,230 would be paid to the boys and Rs 1,270 per month to the girl students.

Earlier, a scholarship of Rs 1,140 was given to the boys and Rs 1,180 to the girl students.

The new scholarship rate will be effective from July 1, 2019. hindi-dpb