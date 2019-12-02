MP honey trap case: 67 women, 7 minors rescued from bar run by Jitu Soni, FIR lodged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the owner of Sanjha Lokswami newspaper Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni and others for their alleged involvement in Indore honey trap close.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said: "An FIR has been registered against Jitu Soni, his son Amit Soni, manager of 'My Home' and others under Indian Penal Code Section 370. A case also registered against them under the IT Act in connection with Indore honey trap matter."She said 67 women and girls and 7 minor boys were rescued from 'My Home' - a bar run by Jitu Soni. "They were kept there to entice the customers and were paid only through the tips given by them," the SSP said.Mishra further said that the accused Jitu Soni is absconding. However, his residence and office were raided from where electronic devices, 3 safes and live bullets were seized.The role of Amit Soni is being ascertained, further action will be taken against him if found involved.On Sunday, the office of newspaper Sanjha Lokswami in Indore has been sealed by police in connection with the case.Police and district administration conducted raids at various locations in Indore including the residence of Jitendra Soni on Saturday night.Soni had videos of leaders and officials along with the women who are currently lodged in jail in connection with the honey trap case, police sources had said.Searches were conducted at the orders of higher authorities but nothing was found. Journalists of several media houses reached the spot and opposed the police action.According to police sources, the raids were carried out in an attempt to recover video documents related to the case. (ANI)