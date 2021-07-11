MP: IAS officer arrested for forging court orders in assault case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): IAS officer Santosh Verma has been arrested on Sunday in Indore for forging court orders in an assault case.



"He was an accused in an assault case. With the help of some unidentified persons, he forged court orders," Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore said.

He further added that Verma was posted in Urban Administration Authority and his promotion was due. "He was also due to receive an IAS award. He was arrested and we will seek police remand," he said. (ANI)

