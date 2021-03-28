MP: Indore administration allows Holika Dahan celebration with 20 people

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): After protests over the ban on the public celebration of Holika Dahan, the Indore district administration has now given a partial relaxation allowing a maximum of 20 people to gather at one place for the celebration while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.



Similarly, for the Shab-e-Barat, residents of the local area will be allowed to visit 20 people in their nearby cemetery at once maintaining the COVID-19 norms. The administration has said it is the responsibility of the cemetery committee to ensure the guidelines are followed.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the state government has imposed a two-day lockdown in Indore.

The district administration has ordered a lockdown on March 28 and March 29 after discussing the concerns with the Crisis Management department over rising COVID-19 cases in the city. (ANI)

