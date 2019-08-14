MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal inaugurates film festival in Ladakh

Ladakh (India), Aug 14 (ANI): Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has inaugurated a week-long film festival titled 'Little Tibet Films Festival' here to nurture the talent of several filmmakers.

The festival will showcase internationally acclaimed films to highlight the rich and varied culture and traditions of Ladakh.

M.P Jamyang, who inaugurated the festival on Tuesday by lighting the lamp, pressed upon the fact that these kinds of festivals will encourage young talents to step forward and will also represent the Union Territory through the lens of filmmakers.

"This festival will portray the cultural essence and the real identity of Ladakh through certain films which will increase more tourism. These films will showcase much more than what we see through our eyes which includes the existing society, fragile eco-systems, and unpolluted environment. So I would like to say that if somebody wants to explore Ladakh beyond the mountains, beyond the fence then one should watch these films."The weeklong festival which was organised by several local film societies on social problems and the environment of Ladakh is a way to preserve the culture.International fame filmmaker Stanzin Dorjai who belongs to Ladakh and whose film 'The Shepherdess of the Glaciers' was screened at the festival said that he was happy to bring his film to his soil. "I am extremely happy to present this story in my hometown and because of this film festival organised by several local organisers, I hope it will encourage new filmmakers to bring different stories from all over the world." (ANI)