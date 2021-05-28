MP man booked for possession of hashish in Goa

Panaji, May 28 (IANS) A Madhya Pradesh resident was arrested from popular sweet-water lake in beach village of Arambol in North Goa for possession of hashish worth Rs 60,000, police said on Friday.

Rajesh Bansal, 31, from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police inspector in-charge of the Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi said.