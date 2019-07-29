MP man sentenced to death for raping, murdering minor girl

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A man was sentenced to death by a local court here on Monday for abducting, raping and murdering a four-year-old girl in Pipariya town of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Sessions Judge Kashinath Singh found Deepak Kirar guilty of abduction, rape and murder and handed him death as well as life imprisonment.

District prosecution officer KP Ahirwar said the court sentenced the man to death and several terms in jail for several offences."The court has awarded him death for murder under section 302, life imprisonment under section 376AB (punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age), three-year rigorous imprisonment of kidnapping, five years rigorous imprisonment under section 366 and seven years under 201 under of the IPC. The court has also imposed fine on him," Ahirwar said.Kirar abducted the girl from outside her home, raped and subsequently killed her on October 30 last year, prompting widespread outrage and demand for justice.Police investigation revealed that she was playing outside her home when the man lured her with toys and took her to a secluded place where he committed the crime.Later he strangulated the girl to death and threw the body in bushes, an official said.A total of 32 witnesses were testified during the course of hearing. (ANI)