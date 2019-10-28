MP minister hosts 5-star lunch for underprivileged children

Indore, Oct 28 (IANS) Jitu Patwari, a minister in the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh celebrated Diwali in a different way here. He brought poor children to a five star hotel and offered them lunch.

It was no less than a dream for the poor children, who, dressed in colourful attire, reached a five star hotel here boarding a bus with the minister Jitu Patwari. Patwari brought them to the hotel Radisson and fed them a variety of delicious dishes.

Patwari tweeted: "Congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. On this day we love, sympathize and while lighting the lamp of harmony, try to bring happiness in the lives of everyone, especially the needy."

He said he felt very happy to bring orphans, underprivileged and specially abled children to the five star hotel. "When we try to bring happiness to the lives of others, our happiness also doubles," he said. Patwari also showered the children with gifts. hindi-skp/bg