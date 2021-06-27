MP minister, parliamentarian participate in cleanliness drive in Indore

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani over the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan said, "BJP has started the cleanliness drive across the country. Under this, the wells, step-wells and ponds in the districts were cleaned. All the party leaders took part in the cleanliness drive. After this, they heard the 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.""Indore probably will win the title of the cleanest city for the fifth time too. Survey has already been done," he added.State Minister Tulsi Silawat said that when it comes to cleanliness, Indore is very alert and cautious."Indore was the cleanest city for the four years in a row. This is because of the support and awareness among people," Silawat said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today urged people to focus on rainwater harvesting during his 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)