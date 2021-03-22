MP Navneet Rana alleges Sena MP threatened her for raising Vaze issue

Rana said that since she raised questions about the Sachin Vaze case in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Sena MP Sawant threatened to put her in jail.

In her complaint to Birla, Rana said: "I raised some questions on the Mansukh Hiran murder and Sachin Vaze case in the Lok Sabha. I raised these questions about the deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra as a woman MP. Reacting to this, the Shiv Sena MP threatened me in the Lok Sabha lobby and said: 'Let me see how you move around in Maharashtra, we will put you in jail, too,'" accused Rana.

She said she has received life threats and threats of acid attacks even before this.

Rana further said: "The way Arvind Sawant threatened me is an insult not just for me, but for every woman in the country. Strict action must be taken against him," she said in a letter that she has also sent to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

nnm/ash