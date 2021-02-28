MP: Over 5 kg opium in chocolate wrappers recovered

According to the police, an informer reported that opium wrapped in chocolate wrappers was being transported from Multai to Parsodi Road in a white-colour Innova car.

Betul (Madhya Pradesh), Feb 28 (IANS) Acting on a tip-off, the police here seized 5.6 kg of opium worth Rs 2 crore, which was being smuggled in chocolate wrappers.

During the police raid led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shraddha Joshi, and Police Sub-Divisional Officer, Nitesh Patel, they searched the car and recovered a huge amount of narcotic substance wrapped in chocolate wrappers hidden under the car seat.

Nearly 3 kg of opium was recovered from the car. A person identified as Mugsingh Rajpurohit and the car driver Suresh Pawar were arrested.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Simala Prasad, search operations were conducted at the confectionery shop and godown of the prime accused Rajpurohit.

As much as 2.6 kg of opium and empty wrappers of chocolates were recovered from the godown of the main accused taking the total recovery to 5.6 kg. The price of the drugs seized is estimated to be nearly Rs two crore in the international market.

