MP Police brings 4 accused from Gujarat to Indore for selling fake Remdesivir

According to Ashutosh Bagri, Superintendent of Police, Indore, the arrested accused revealed that they used glucose and salt to make the fake Remdesivir injections."There was a case filed in Vijay Nagar police station regarding the supply of fake Remdesivir injections. The main accused in the case were Sunil Mishra, Kaushal Bohra and Puneet Shah, along with another accused Kuldeep who was working as a mediator. We got a production warrant against all four accused and brought them to Vijay Nagar police station," said the SP."In the initial interrogation, the accused have revealed that they used glucose and salt to make the fake injection. We will also send the sample for forensic testing and the report will clear the matter," said Bagri.He added that the accused had sold 700 fake injections in Indore and in total had sold more than 3,000 fake injections. (ANI)