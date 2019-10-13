MP political circles abuzz after Scindia meets aunts

The three leaders met with each other here on Saturday with usual joy and affection and were seen talking for a long time.

It was after a long time that all the three leaders from Scindia dynasty had come together and exchanged traditional greetings.

The meeting took place at a time when Scindia's statements on the functioning of the Kamal Nath government in the state and his stand on Article 370 have raised eyebrows within and outside the Congress party.

His open support to the abrogation of Article 370 pertaining to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state deviates from the party stance that the abrogation was passed through Parliament in an undemocratic manner.

On the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of Vijaya Raje last year, both Scindia and Yashodhara Raje arrived separately and did not meet each other. A political analyst in the Gwalior-Chambal area, Rakesh Achal, who is also close to Scindia family said: "One should not read too much into it. There are no political meanings to this meeting. They always greet with each other affectionately in public. This gathering is nothing but a part of their centuries old tradition."