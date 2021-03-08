MP polls: 35 bureaucrats appointed as observers get vaccinated

Bhopal, March 8 (IANS) A total of 35 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials from Madhya Pradesh will receive corona vaccination jabs. These officials have been appointed as the central observers for the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in five poll-bound states.

Nearly 18 IAS officials from Madhya Pradesh received the vaccine jabs on March 7 while the rest of the officials would get inoculated on Monday.