MP receives fresh consignment of amphotericin amid shortage

The fresh consignment arrived after the state ran out of the injections amid rising cases of black fungus.

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) A consignment of 1,910 vials of amphotericin injections for the treatment of black fungus patients reached Bhopal on Thursday. The consignment will be sent to other districts in Madhya Pradesh from Bhopal.

The black fungus disease is spreading in Madhya Pradesh along with the surge in Covid cases. A large number of patients who beat coronavirus are prone to the black fungus disease and are suffering from lack of amphotericin injections that are helpful in its treatment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted that the Madhya Pradesh government is making every effort to treat the patients of black fungus. "Today, the state has received 1,910 units of amphotericin injection. These injections are being sent by air to Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar districts," he informed.

He had earlier said that black fungus patients will be treated free of cost in government hospitals.

--IANS

