MP sees 79 pc increase in weekly COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has seen a nearly 79 per cent increase in new weekly COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday, pointing out that 44 districts in the state crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days.



According to a release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID19 in the state and further pointed out that Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Khandwa are the most affected districts.

"In MP, in contrast to the week 7th-13thApril 2021 in the week of 17th-23rd March 2021, RT-PCR tests have increased to 73 per cent (from 67 per cent) while the Antigen tests has decreased to 25 per cent (from 31 per cent). Issues related to adequate availability of N95 Masks, PPE Kits, HCQ tablets availability, ventilator allocation, etc were also discussed," read the release.

In the meeting, state authorities were asked to curb the non-essential movement of large groups of people and social gatherings that could turn into super spreader events with an aim to prevent surge in cases and prevent mortality.

The Union Health Secretary urged to actively explore the possibility of also using hospitals belonging to organizations of the Union Government like the Railways, Labour (ESI), SAIL, Coal India etc, to augment the existing hospital infrastructure of the State.

"All final year MBBS and nursing students along with interns and junior residents can be drafted by following the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry in this regard," Bhushan said, adding that State health authorities were asked to ensure rational utilisation of oxygen in hospitals in accordance with the guidelines for Rational Use of Oxygen.

A strategy for tackling the recent surge was highlighted, that included - increase testing with a minimum of 70 per cent RT-PCR tests, tracing, Containment, surveillance to suppress spread, subsequent testing and follow-up of close contacts, delineation of Containment Zones as per proper mapping of clusters of cases and their contacts.

The State was advised to follow the protocol of clinical care, treatment and support, for home facility care, increase the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, ventilators/ICU beds, ambulance fleet as per requirement, plan for adequate oxygen supply and focus on mortality reduction by early identification and complying to treatment protocols.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 49,551 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 3,09,489 recoveries and 4,312 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

