MP suspends bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID-19 cases Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced the temporary suspension of bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15.



"For the prevention of COVID-19 infection, passenger bus services to and from Chhattisgarh in the public interest has been postponed till 15 April," said the MP Chief Minister.

He further said that not wearing a mask will fall under the category of crime and strict action will be taken against those who do not wear masks.

The state has reported 3,722 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infections to 3,13,971 while 18 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,073. (ANI)

