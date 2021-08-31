MP to appoint Olympic hockey team member Vivek Sagar as DSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to appoint Vivek Sagar Prasad, a member of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), informed state Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday.



While briefing the media, the minister said, "A meeting led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan has decided to appoint the pride of our state, Vivek Sagar as Deputy superintendent of police (DSP)."

Earlier, on August 12, Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal.

Vivek's goal at the Tokyo Olympic Games helped India defeat Argentina and secure a place in the quarterfinals. After the goal, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him. (ANI)

