MP to honour policemen with 'Karmaveer Yoddha medal'

Bhopal, Feb 2 (IANS) All the policemen and Home Guard personnel, who worked hard during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, in Madhya Pradesh would be honoured with the 'Karmaveer Yoddha Medal'.

In an order issued by the state home department, Deputy Secretary Preeti Yadav said, "The police and Home Guards, its officials or employees, fought together against the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials and employees, who did excellent work in this critical situation, would be awarded with the 'Karmaveer Yoddha Medal'."