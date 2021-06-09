MPD-2041 aimed at making Delhi 'future ready': BJP

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday put the approved draft of the MPD-2041 in the public domain and invited suggestions/objections within the next 45 days.

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Terming the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041 as progressive, the BJP said on Wednesday that it is aimed at making Delhi ‘future ready.

The leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that the Union Housing Ministry has notified the draft MPD-2041 which is aimed at making the national capital ‘future ready', laying emphasis on major issues like environment, economy, transport and mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, shelter, and social and physical infrastructure.

"In addition to this, the MPD-2041 also keeps in mind the changing dynamics of planning and development by including land polling, development of green areas, transit-oriented development as big-time initiatives," he said.

"The dynamic nature of the MPD-2041 is an indication of how Union Housing Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, have played a major role in giving a direction to the whole exercise. The whole plan has been prepared under their guidance and it takes note of the changing population configuration of Delhi and its surrounding areas," Bidhuri added.

The BJP leader emphasised that the MPD seeks to make Delhi an environmentally sustainable city that offers quality, affordable and safe living, while providing opportunities for economic, creative and cultural development.

"The MPD suggests suitable incentives/disincentives to promote non-polluting and clean industries, including information technology and financial services," he said.

