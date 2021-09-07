MP's Indore gets two women drivers for its Pink City buses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Two women drivers have begun driving the Pink City buses intended only for women passengers at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.



The drivers for these buses are Archana Katare and Ritu Narwale. On the death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, the project was inaugurated on Monday by the state Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, both of whom also boarded the bus.

Initially, these buses had male drivers and women conductors. Only women are allowed to travel in these buses.

"Earlier, the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) took an initiative where e-rickshaws were given to females. Taking it forward, 2 pink city buses were handed over to two female drivers today. They will be operating these buses now. It is our duty to support women if more of them come forward with such a desire to drive a bus," said Pratibha Pal, the Municipal Commissioner. (ANI)

