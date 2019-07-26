MPs strongly object to Azam Khan's remarks, Prasad seeks his suspension

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday demanded that Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who had made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi, should apologise for his remarks or be suspended from the House as members from across the political spectrum demanded strict action against him.

The issue was raised in the Zero Hour by BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya who said that what happened in the House on Friday was undignified and said Azam Khan has to come to the House and apologize.Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she had never heard such comments in her legislative career."The issue is not about women. The entire House was insulted. This is a blot on all legislators including men," she said.She added that members enjoy privilege in the house and if such an incident would have taken place outside then the women would have lodged a police complaint.Irani said the Parliament had passed a law against sexual harassment at workplace. "We cannot be mute spectators," she said.She appealed to the entire House to leave aside political differences and send a message that "you cannot misbehave with a woman".Prasad said Azam Khan should apologise or be should be suspended from the House.Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the issue should be referred to the ethics or privileges committee of the House.BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said that Azam Khan's remarks were unpardonable and sought exemplary action against him.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also urged Speaker Om Birla to take exemplary action against him.Members from Trinamool Congress, NCP, JD-U demanded strict action against Khan.Union minister Babul Supriyo said that though Azam Khan's remarks were expunged, the TV channels had shown them and the entire country had watched. He also demanded strict action.Azam Khan, on Thursday, made objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House as BJP members sought an apology from him.Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.The uproar began soon after Azam Khan started his speech on the Triple Talaq Bill and sought to take a dig at remarks made by union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.Rama Devi asked him to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer.Azam Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected, Khan said she was very respected and was like a sister to her. (ANI)