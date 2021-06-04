MPs to 'Go Vegan' for PETA India's World Environment Day campaign

Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi from Pilibhit, Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, Bellana Chandra Sekhar from Vizianagaram, Ajay Bhat from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar; Anuradha Chinta from Amalapuram, Sunita Duggal from Sirsa, Vijay Hansdak from Rajmahal and Kaushal Kishore from MohanLalganj pledged to eat vegan for the day.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) For World Environment Day on June 5, numerous Members of Parliament (MPs) cutting across party lines have pledged to go vegan for the day -- by forgoing meat, dairy, and other animal derived food to raise awareness.

"I'm delighted to join PETA India's green initiative by eating vegan food for World Environment Day. Just by eating more plants over animal-derived foods, we can fight climate change and other environmental effects with simple diet change," Chinta said.

Kishore shared a video message urging everyone to eat vegan this World Environment Day. Animal agriculture -- the industrialised breeding, rearing, use and slaughter of animals for human consumption -- is a leading cause of pollution, ocean dead zones, land use, habitat destruction, and species extinction. It also uses one-third of the world's freshwater resources and, by some estimates, creates more greenhouse gas emissions than all of the world's transportation systems combined.

A study in the journal Nature found that greenhouse gas emissions from food systems would be reduced by half if the world turned to a mainly plant-based diet. Researchers at the University of Oxford found that every person who goes vegan lowers their carbon footprint by up to 73 per cent and saves nearly 200 animals per year.

"These lawmakers didn't hesitate to step up and show people that we can save animals' lives, reduce water use, and slash greenhouse gas emissions simply by choosing vegan foods," Dr Kiran Ahuja, PETA India Vegan Outreach Coordinator said.

Ahuja stated that PETA India encourages everyone to follow their lead and be a vegan force of nature against climate change on World Environment Day and every day. In April, a dozen British MPs went vegan for Earth Day after hearing from PETA UK.

