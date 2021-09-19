MPTC, ZPTC elections results show winning spree of Jagan Reddy continuing, says Andhra minister

"The results of MPTC and ZPTC elections show that the winning spree of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing," said Kurasala Kannababu.Kannababu chaired a conference during the ongoing counting of the MPTC and ZPTC election results."Even after two years of the governance, the local body elections prove the people's belief in CM Jagan," said the state Agriculture Minister."Our CM has led our party in all the elections, be it Municipalities, Corporations, Gram Panchayats, Nagar Panchayats and now MPTC and ZPTC. In the Panchayat elections, YSRCP won 80 per cent of seats. YSRCP has swept all 12 municipal corporations and 75 out of 76 Municipalities. Similar results are being seen in these MPTC and ZPTC elections," said Kannababu.Taking a dig at the Telugu Desam Party, Kannababu said that TDP Andhra Pradesh president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu had, during the Tirupati MP bypoll, admitted to one of the party workers that their party became a "sinking ship".That video went viral and his words are being proven true, he said."But now TDP leaders including Atchannaidu are claiming that YSRCP is winning these MPTC and ZPTC elections as their party had boycotted elections. But the reality is that TDP had fielded candidates, and held campaigns. How can they lie that they had boycotted?" asked State Agriculture Minister."In fact, the local body elections were to be held in 2018. But the former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had not conducted as he was aware of his party's defeat. In 2019, YSRCP won assembly elections and came to power. After that, it tried to hold all the local body elections, but Chandrababu and his party created hurdles at every juncture," stated Kannababu."Despite all such problems, the public continued to support YSRCP. That is proved in every election result, including today's one. Not only now, TDP had never won in any local body elections, even when it was in power. That is a fact recorded in the history," he added."We will win all the 13 Zilla Parishad chairmen positions," claimed Kannababu."It is notable that YSRCP has won in Nara Vari Palle, the own village of Chandrababu Naidu. At least now, he and his party leaders should realize whom the public are supporting," he added.The election was conducted on April 8, 2021, with 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs but the counting was stopped on petitions filed by various political parties.Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench, on September 16, gave a nod for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections. (ANI)