MPTC, ZPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh on April 8, results on April 10

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has issued a notification for the resumption of stalled poll procedure to the Man Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC, ZPTC) in the state.



Accordingly, the new SEC has released an election schedule for the conduct of MPTCs and ZPTCs. Polling will be held on April 8 from 7 am to 5 am wherever necessary.

However, a repoll if any will be conducted on April 9 and counting of votes will be held on April 10 from 8 am onwards and results will be declared soon after completion of counting of votes, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

According to the state election commission, the election will not be conducted to any of the MPTCs or ZPTCs in which conduct of the election is stayed by any court of law or holding of election is not feasible due to administrative or legal impediments.

Also, the election shall not be conducted in case of territorial constituencies, where the death of a contesting candidate set up by a recognised or registered political party with a reserved symbol occurred, and a notification will be issued for this separately, the SEC said.

Nilam Sawhney took charge as the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and took the decision on the very first day of her new position.

She also held deliberations with various authorities throughout the day and issued a notification last night.

Former, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had stopped these elections almost one year ago, citing the start of COVID-10. (ANI)

