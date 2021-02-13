MQM founder Altaf Hussain discharged from London hospital after one month

London [UK], February 13 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain was discharged from London's Barnet hospital on Friday after a month-long treatment for viral infection.



Hussain was admitted to the hospital on January 13 after getting infected with a viral infection. Later, he was treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) for one week and then shifted to the ward for recovery.

After the review of Hussain's condition, a board of doctors decided to release him. MQM Central Coordination Committee and office bearers in the UK welcomed Hussain outside the hospital. Doctors have advised Hussain to take complete rest for a full recovery.

Hussain has appealed to the MQM workers and supporters to offer a prayer of thanks to God for his recovery.

Scores of MQM workers and sympathizers in Pakistan and across the world were worried about Hussain and were praying for him. Following his release from the London hospital, they have expressed their happiness. (ANI)