MRPL cautions against fraudulent recruitment ads

The MRPL is a public sector enterprise (PSE) under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Mangaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) Cautioning against fraudulent advertisements, the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Liimited (MRPL), a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), on Tuesday issued a warning for the general public to be cautious of fake job offers.

According to a statement released by the MRPL here, the company has noticed that some unscrupulous elements are issuing fraudulent or bogus appointment offers in its name for job aspirants on monetary consideration.

"It is reported that these elements are using MRPL's duplicate letterheads and work passes to commit the fraud," the statement said, adding that the company has already initiated appropriate legal action against the fraud.

MRPL never charges any money for appointments for permanent or contractual jobs and the company has not nominated any broker or agent for the purpose, said the statement issued by Rudolph V.J. Noronha, General Manager (Corporate Communications), MRPL.

The MRPL added that this type of fraud tends to occur through online platforms, including bogus websites, online job boards, or through unsolicited emails.

"The aim of the fraud is to mislead the candidates into believing that he is applying for or obtaining employment from the MRPL, in order for these individuals or organisations to obtain money or his personal information," the statement stated.

The MRPL added that its recruitment process is most transparent, objective and designed to pick up the most promising employee for a rewarding career.

"The MRPL does not charge any money in lieu of offering a job or appointment except by way of application fee as may be prescribed by the mode specified in our advertisements," the statement said.

The MRPL recruits candidates by notifying the vacancies appropriately and by widely advertising the vacancies in leading national dailies, employment newspapers and also by hosting the same on its websites -- www.mrpl.co.in and https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers.

The appointments are made by following the selection process defined in the MRPL advertisements. These selections are made without charging any money and also only after written tests and interviews.

The MRPL recruitment process is largely e-enabled and right from the stage of application to the issuance of offer letters, the entire process is conducted through its recruitment website -- https://www.mrpl.co.in/careers -- the statement said.

--IANS

nbh/arm