MSME Minister Narayan Rane calls for developing Coir Industry in Konkan, North, North-Eastern region

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane has called for developing Coir Industry in Konkan, North and North-Eastern region of the country and expand the market network, as per a release by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises on Monday.



Addressing the 238th Meeting of the Coir Board in Gujarat's Kevadia on Monday, Rane said, "Konkan region has great opportunities for the development of Coir Industry, as its coastal areas have good coconut crop. India contributes 70 per cent of the global production of Coir and 80 per cent of the world trade in Coir products. Coir industry provides employment to more than 7.3 lakh people in rural areas."

"The acceptability of Coir products has increased rapidly due to its 'environment-friendly' image. During the year 2020-21, the export of coir and coir products reached the level of Rs 3778.97 crore, with a growth rate of 17 per cent in quantity and 37 per cent in value, despite COVID adversities," he added.

The minister said that Coir Industry is a traditional, labour-intensive, agro-based and export-oriented industry.

"The industry converts waste into wealth as the raw material used is throw away waste. The Government is committed to promoting growth and development of the MSME Sector, including Khadi, Village and Coir Industries. MSMEs not only play a crucial role in providing more employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital costs than large industries but also help in the industrialization of rural and backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth," said Rane.

"MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country," he added. (ANI)

