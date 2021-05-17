MSMEs ask UP govt to help tech transfer from CSIR

Pankaj Kumar, national president, Indian Industries Association (IIA), said, "We have requested the state government to take up the issue with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for transferring oxygen concentrator technology to an MSME of UP."

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttar Pradesh have urged the state government to play the role of a facilitator in transferring the CSIR's indigenous oxygen concentrator technology to the state units.

He said that "Due to a big gap in demand and supply of oxygen concentrators in the state, their price has skyrocketed taking them out of the reach of most people. Once we start manufacturing oxygen concentrators in the state, their price will come down and they will be easily available."

"This is only possible after we get the technology from the CSIR," he added.

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, a unit of the CSIR, has already transferred its technology to manufacture oxygen concentrators to three MSMEs, one each in Kota (Rajasthan), Guwahati (Assam) and Gurugram (Haryana).

However, despite the huge demand, companies are not able to ensure availability of concentrators in adequate numbers.

The majority of the oxygen concentrators were being imported from China before the pandemic.

Concentrators are helpful in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

The MSMEs are also helping the state government in setting up oxygen plants.

The DRDO has transferred its liquid oxygen plant technology to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Bengaluru, and Trident Pneumatics Pvt Ltd.

Trident Pneumatics Pvt Limited, Coimbatore, will install 21 oxygen plants in government hospitals in the state. These plants will be based on the DRDO's liquid oxygen plant technology.

The Union ministry of Petroleum will also install oxygen plants in government hospitals across the state.

--IANS

amita/sdr/bg