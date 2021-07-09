MSN Labs enters into license agreement with DRDO for 2-DG

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd on Friday announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE), Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) establishments of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India.

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use of this drug as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

MSN labs will be launching the 2 DG as a twice a day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D in strength of 2.34 g.

As part of the Covid treatment range, MSN has already launched other anti-viral medications like Oseltamivir capsules under the brand name 'Oselow'; anti Covid medications like Favipiravir under the brand name 'Favilow'; Baricitinib under the brand name 'Baridoz' and antifungal medication like Posaconazole under the brand name 'Posaone'.

MSN is also conducting clinical trials with investigational drugs like Aviptadil on severe hospitalized patients and with Molnupiravir on mild and moderate Covid patients.

MSN Group is the fastest growing research based pharmaceutical company headquartered in India. Founded in 2003 with a mission to make health care affordable, MSN has nine API and five finished dosage facilities in Hyderabad and the US.

The Group has an integrated R&D centre for both API and formulation under one roof, dedicated to research and development of pharmaceuticals. With its core focus on speed and consistency in delivery, MSN has achieved more than 650 national and international patents, over 100 ANDAs, is world no. 1 in active US DMF filings, has a product portfolio featuring over 410 APIs and over 250 formulations covering over 35 major therapies.

For availability of all Covid drugs from MSN, patients can contact MSN Covid helpline @ 91005 91030 or email to customercare@msnlabs.com for further assistance.

--IANS

ms/pgh