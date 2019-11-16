MTB Nagaraj's election affidavit shows he grew richer by Rs 185 cr in 18 months

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): BJP candidate from Hoskote MTB Nagaraj election affidavit submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday disclosed the net worth of over Rs 1201 crores, including himself and his wife.

The disclosure made shows that he has added Rs 185 crore to his wealth in just 18 months, as he declared assets worth over Rs 1,015 crore during the previous Assembly elections in 2018.



This year, his movable assets are Rs 419,28 crore, while his wife is of Rs 167.34 crore. A comparison of Nagaraj's affidavits filed in 2018 and 2019 show that his movable assets increased by Rs 104.53 crore. His wife, Shanthakumari's movable assets increased by Rs 44.95 crore.

Nagaraj has made 25.84 per cent of this wealth over six days in August, just a fortnight after he helped the fall of the coalition government which was led by HD Kumaraswamy.

The coalition government fell after Kumaraswamy lost the vote of confidence on July 23. BS Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26. (ANI)