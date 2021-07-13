  1. Sify.com
  4. Mudflow kills 8 people in Kyrgyzstan

Representative image

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan] July 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people, including two children, were swept away by a mudflow in Jalal-Abad Oblast, in the south of Kyrgyzstan, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.

The mudflow occurred as a result of torrential rains in Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region.
The bodies of six citizens have been found, and the search for two children aged 3 and 5 continues, the report said.
Also, the mudflow washed out roads, destroyed bridges and flooded several houses. (ANI/Xinhua)

