Mufti, Abdullah political personalities, not terrorists: Mamata

She said they must be freed for the interest of the democratic institution and for the people. "The message should go across the country that in anything related to the motherland, we are all together. Nobody of any caste, creed or religion should think that they will be isolated," Banerjee said.

The Bengal Chief Minister said the local people of J&K should not be scared due to curfew in Srinagar and other areas.

Banerjee also slammed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 for the procedural lapses as it 'is not constitutionally, legally, technically praiseworthy and it is neither democratic'.

"I think there should be no panic and the Centre must build confidence among the people. We must restore peace. We want a peaceful negotiation and solution. There should not be any political commotion," she remarked.