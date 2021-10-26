Mufti has 'Talibani mindset', committed 'sin' by extending support to Pakistan: J-K BJP chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravinder Raina on Tuesday slammed PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti for questioning "anger against Kashmiris" for celebrating Pakistan's win against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match, and said that she has a "Talibani mindset".



He further accused Mufti of "committing a sin" by extending her support to Pakistan.

His remarks come after Mufti voiced out her support for Kashmiri students who were allegedly beaten up by a group of students in Sangrur, Punjab following India's T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win.

Raina said, "Mehbooba Mufti has a Talibani mindset and she has committed a sin by extending her support to Pakistan, our enemy, who sends terrorists into the union territory and makes it bleed. Some people live in India, eat in India but their hearts beat for Pakistan. She should answer this. Anyone conspiring against India will be crushed and bulldozed."

Mufti today tweeted, "HMs Mann ki baat with Kashmiri youth started with slapping UAPA against medical students for celebrating Pakistan's win. Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI resorting to vindictive actions. Such steps will alienate them further."

She had earlier in a tweet said, "Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One has not forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status."

Earlier, Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur were allegedly attacked by a group of students following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Following the victory of Pakistan over India in yesterday's T20 World Cup match, a few students of the college, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage and allegedly damaged the hostel rooms of the Kashmiri students. The video of the scuffle went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday condemned the attack on the students and in a statement, spokesperson of the Association Nasir Khuehami urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take action against the accused and provide security to Kashmiri students studying and working in Punjab state. (ANI)

