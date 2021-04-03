Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here at the Parliament House Annexe.



The minister had on March 2 received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Dalmiya hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

Over seven crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

The third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years began on April 1. The Centre has warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The country has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 with close to 90,000 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

