Mukhtar Ansari an 'Islamic Terrorist', says UP minister

"It is in the DNA of the Congress to patronise Islamic terror and anti-social elements. Ansari is also like an Islamic terrorist; hence Congress is standing with him," he said.

Varanasi, April 2 (IANS) In a statement that is bound to create controversy, UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla has termed jailed mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as an 'Islamic terrorist'.

The minister said, "But Mukhtar Ansari will not enjoy the comfort of the jail in Congress-ruled Punjab for long. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prepared the ground to drag him out of the Punjab jail in order to bring him to UP for producing him before the court and ensure punishment for him in the cases pending against him."

Earlier, BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai, who is lodged in Naini jail in Prayagraj, has requested the Chief Minister not to put Mukhtar to Naini jail, citing threat to his life.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, the BSP MP explained how his enmity has increased with Mukhtar Ansari since 2019 Lok Sabha election after his party decided to field him instead of Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, from Ghosi seat.

He alleged that Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Angad Rai got him framed up in a fake rape case using his influence.

Rai said he was lodged in Naini jail and a decision to put Mukhtar Ansari in the same jail would help the mafia to chalk out a plan to eliminate him.

--IANS

amita/rt