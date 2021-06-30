Mukul Goel is new UP Police chief

A B.Tech in electrical engineering from Delhi IIT, and also an MBA, he joined the Indian Police Service in 1987 and has a vast experience of serving in the UP Police in various capacities.

Goel, who is presently on central deputation, will succeed H.C. Awasthi, who retired on Wednesday.

Lucknow, June 30 (IANS) Mukul Goel has been appointed Uttar Pradesh's new Director General of Police.

Goel has served as SP and SSP at Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, and Meerut, and in the rank of DIG, in Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly.

He has also served in the ITBP on deputation.

As IG, he served in the NDRF on deputation and as head of the Bareilly zone in Uttar Pradesh.

He is also the recipient of several medals for distinguished service.

--IANS

amita/vd