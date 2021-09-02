Mukul Roy admitted to SSKM, undergoing tests

Roy, who was admitted to the Woodburn ward of the premier hospital, walked all his way from his vehicle to the ward. He, however, didn't answer any of the queries from media persons.

Though the details of his illness is yet to be known, sources close to Roy said that he was admitted following chest pain.

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) BJP-turned-Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who was not well for some time, was admitted to the SSKM on Thursday afternoon.

According to hospital sources, a seven-member medical team has been formed for his treatment. Roy's condition has not been reported by the hospital yet. However, sources said that his body's sodium-potassium levels are much higher than normal.

As a result, he was slowly suffering from some physical problems for some time. He is also diabetic.

Roy is undergoing various physical examinations at the hospital, and details may be given later in the medical bulletin.

A veteran politician with followers spread over the state, Roy's admission to the hospital caused concern in various quarters and everyone has wished him a speedy recovery.

Roy, who recently came back to his old party, the Trinamool Congress, from the BJP was not keeping well for quite a long time. His health had also deteriorated after the death of his wife. He also made some comments that embarrassed the party even but the party leadership, however, had said that he was not keeping well.

--IANS

saibal/vd