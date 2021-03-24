Mukul Roy's security upgraded from Y+ to Z category in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The security of the national vice president of BJP, Mukul Roy has been upgraded from Y+ to Z category in West Bengal.



Roy will contest from Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency. He will be facing off against TMC candidate Kaushani Mukherjee.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 27. The elections for 30 assembly seats will be conducted during the first phase.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

